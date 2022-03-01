Algonquin College to require proof of vaccination through end of winter term

Algonquin College says its COVID-19 vaccine policy is not changing this term, despite provincial proof of vaccination restrictions being dropped.

In a message Tuesday, president and CEO Claude Brulé said Algonquin College would be maintaining its vaccine policy until at least the end of winter term 2022, including maintaining its proof of vaccination requirement.

The winter term runs until April 24.

Brulé said the decision came following discussions with local and provincial health officials. He noted that the province is allowing businesses to maintain a proof of vaccination program if they choose.

"Until further notice, our vaccination policy will remain unchanged – this includes providing proof of vaccination (two approved doses) or a valid exemption (as set out in our policy) and continued screening before being permitted entrance to our campuses. Masks also continue to be required until further notice," Brulé wrote.

Brulé said the move would provide certainty to students on campus and to employees. He noted that 99.83 per cent of the 18,000 users of the AC Mobile Safety app are fully vaccinated.

The policy requires two doses of an approved vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, but Brulé is encouraging students and staff to get a booster if they haven't already. He said the college's ultimate goal is to return to full capacity.

"Our goal remains to return our campuses back to their full vibrancy – and we will continue to work toward that goal with the safety of the entire College Community remaining our top priority," he said.

Carleton University and the University of Ottawa have also said their vaccination requirements will remain in effect for the winter term.