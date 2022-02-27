Students, staff and faculty will still need to be fully vaccinated to step on the campuses of Carleton University and the University of Ottawa despite Ontario scrapping the vaccine passport system this week.

The Ontario government is lifting the proof of vaccination requirements for all settings as of March 1. Businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination.

Both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University say they will keep the vaccination requirements in place until at least the end of the current winter term.

The Council of Ontario Universities announced this week that all universities would maintain their current vaccination policies until at least the end of the current term, "in order to minimize uncertainty and disruption to our students, staff, faculty and university communities."

The University of Ottawa tells CTV News Ottawa it continues to monitor the situation "very closely" and is working with local public health officials.

"The Carleton COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination Policy will remain in place for everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (ages 5 and up) for at least the remainder of the winter 2022 term," said Carleton COVID-19 lead Suzanne Blanchard in a note to students last week. "The Ontario university sector is reviewing plans for future terms and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

In August, Ottawa's two universities announced vaccines would be mandatory for all students, staff and faculty returning to campus for the fall and winter terms.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

All students and staff at Algonquin College are required to be fully vaccinated to visit campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke. Unvaccinated members of the Algonquin community are not permitted access to campus.

Algonquin College tells CTV News Ottawa the college is currently in discussions with the province and public health officials to "determine the path forward" for vaccine mandates on campus.

"We expect to be communicating further plans directly with our learners and employees soon," Algonquin College said.