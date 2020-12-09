OTTAWA -- Algonquin College says it is leading a $2.5 million program to provide job training skills to more than 250 Indigenous youth.

The funding for the program comes from the federal government, under Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund, the college said in a press release on Wednesday.

"[T]he College’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Initiative will support between 250 and 275 Indigenous youth in receiving work placement, training and skills to help them find employment in their communities," the press release said.

Training offered on job skills will range from COVID-19 screening to greenhouse operations and more.

"For example, several Indigenous communities want to set up food sustainability projects that would make them less reliant on outside sources," the college said.

“Algonquin College excels at delivering this kind of experiential learning and is excited to play an important role in the federal government’s Youth Employment and Skills Strategy,” said Algonquin College President and CEO Claude Brulé. “We are pleased and proud to demonstrate our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation by helping Indigenous youth gain the skills that serve them and their communities.”

Algonquin College says its partners in the COVID-19 Rapid Response Initiative include: