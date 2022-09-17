Alberta toddler whose father travelled across Canada looking for stem cell match passes away

An Alberta toddler, whose father travelled across Canada looking for a stem cell donor for him, has died waiting for a match.

Ezra Marfo, of Lac La Biche, Alta., was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2021. His father, Jacob Marfo, became a stem cell donor but he was not a perfect match. Ezra relapsed earlier this year.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Marfo says his son died waiting for a stem cell donor. He was two years old.

“Sadly, our son and friend Ezra has gone to be with the Lord. He fought until the end. He died waiting for a match,” Marfo wrote.

Marfo was in Ottawa recently to hold a swabbing event to find a donor who could save Ezra’s life.

The problem he encountered in his cross-country journey is that there aren’t enough stem cell donors who matched Ezra’s ethnicity. Canadian Blood Services says less than one per cent of donors on its stem cell registry are of African descent, making it difficult for other people of African descent to find a match.

Despite his loss, Marfo says he will dedicate his life to swabbing for more donors who might save the lives of others. A clinic is taking place in Hamilton, Ont. this weekend.

“No kid needs to go through what Ezra went through without finding a match,” Marfo wrote. “I am counting on you now more than ever to bring this change to Canada and the world. All scheduled Swab4Ezra drives will come on as planned and new ones will be scheduled after the funeral.”

For more information on becoming a stem cell donor, visit the Canadian Blood Services website.

--With files from CTV’s Jackie Perez.