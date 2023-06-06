Air quality risk in Ottawa high as wildfire smoke blankets the city
A special air quality statement remains in effect for the National Capital Region.
Environment Canada says there are high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires. Environment Canada's air quality health index was at its highest level of risk all morning. It dropped to a level of 7/10 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which still represents a high risk. A thunderstorm had moved across the region that hour.
“Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist through most of this week,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”
All Ottawa area school boards have cancelled outdoor events due to the smoke, including the OCSB's elementary school track and field meet and the OCDSB's Junior Region 1 track meet. The National Capital Secondary School Athletic Association games scheduled for Tuesday have also been rescheduled. Students will remain indoors during recess and lunch hours.
The Ottawa Redblacks also cancelled their outdoor practice, saying on social media that player safety is their first priority. The team ended up training inside the Aberdeen Pavilion.
“Lucky enough to have a building like this next to the stadium,” said Adrian Sciarra, president of the Ottawa Redblacks. “We just couldn’t practice outside. The air quality is not at a level that we think is safe for our players, so we moved inside.”
Officials warn wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health.
“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke,” Environment Canada says. Overnight it will be partly cloudy and small chance of showers, clearing near midnight with “widespread smoke.”
Ottawa Public Health says when the air quality is low because of pollution, such as wildfire smoke, people should reduce time outdoors when outdoor air pollution levels are high. Avoid strenuous outdoor work, exercise, and playtime; stay indoors in a cool, well-ventilated place and plan indoor activities for children.
If you must be outside, try to schedule your activities early in the morning when pollution levels are lowest.
If you experience symptoms such as tightness in your chest, wheezing, or shortness of breath, seek medical attention.
Poor air quality may persist through most of this week.
“I've lived in ottawa all my life. I've never seen anything like this,” said Dr. Tom Kovesi, a lungs specialist at CHEO. “These particles can travel deep on the lungs, they can cause inflammation and irritation within the lining of the lungs and can get into the blood stream. These sorts of levels can trigger asthma attacks.”
OTTAWA FORECAST
Ottawa can expect a mainly cloudy sky with widespread smoke Tuesday evenin, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Clouds should clear after midnight but smoke will remain. The overnight low is 11 C.
Widespread smoke is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 17 C.
Thursday's forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, but Environment Canada says poor air quality may persist through most of this week.
The smoke forecast from firesmoke.ca shows smoke moving over the region through Thursday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Internal docs suggest Trudeau wants China blocked from Pacific Rim trade deal
While the Liberals insist a Pacific Rim trade bloc should welcome any country that meets its standards, an internal document suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants China kept out of the deal.
Atlantic
-
Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers
Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned
Steve Murphy makes the case for keeping Fox News on Maritime screens.
Toronto
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The smell of smoke is in the air throughout the city of Toronto and could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send struggling right-hander Alek Manoah down to minors
The Toronto Blue Jays are sending right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minors after his latest disappointing start.
Montreal
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
-
Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway
A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total
A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again, bringing the total to 10, after another survivor came forward.
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
London
-
Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
-
Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparently deliberate attack.
-
'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing stunt driving charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding 150 km/h because they were 'trying to get to Grand Bend.'
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020
The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.
-
'Something we need to prepare for': ECCC says warm summer expected in Winnipeg
The heat in the city of Winnipeg will moderate in the next few days, but Environment Canada says residents should expect a hot summer this year.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation explains departures of senior executives
Manitoba's Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation is offering more details on its recent turmoil and cost overruns.
Kitchener
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Mosquito mayhem: Why the pests are so bad this year in Ontario
They buzz. They bite. They carry diseases that can be bad for your health. It seems there’s more mosquitos than ever this year – and people are noticing.
-
1 dead, 3 others transported to hospital after crash near Acton, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 60-year-old SUV driver from Fergus has died in hospital following a collision involving two vehicles.
Calgary
-
Serious 2-vehicle crash involving semi east of Calgary
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a rural crash east of Calgary that sent at least two people to hospital.
-
Diamond Valley's Eau Claire Distillery winning awards for it's rye whisky
Eau Claire Distillery came up with a blended rye whisky a year ago and it's receiving global attention after winning a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Saskatoon police say crash involving semi happened after driver drove through stop sign 'before it was safe'
A driver rushed through a stop sign Tuesday morning, leading to a three-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to police.
-
Saskatoon company set to revamp bus barns into cultural hub with affordable housing
The former site of the city’s bus barns is getting a facelift.
Edmonton
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
-
Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.
-
Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank
Mounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.
Vancouver
-
Police seek help identifying Coquitlam dog park assault suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a fellow dog walker in a Coquitlam park in April.
-
Coquitlam tree vandalism will cost city $13K
City officials in Coquitlam are appealing for information after more than 20 young trees in five locations were destroyed over the weekend.
-
Vancouver men banned from financial markets over blockchain company misconduct
The former CEO and CFO of a Vancouver-based blockchain company have admitted misconduct to B.C.'s securities regulator.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
-
More than 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls ignored, auditors report reveals
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services had more than 60 per cent of the more than 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line go unanswered over a six-month period, the province’s auditor says in her 2023 report.
-
Yorkton library move halted, new locations being looked at as facility sale finalized at council
Over 50 people were packed into an un-air-conditioned council chamber in Yorkton on Monday, looking for more clarity on the future of the city’s public library.