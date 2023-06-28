Air France launches Ottawa-Paris service

Air France is now flying non-stop between Paris and Ottawa, creating the first link between Europe and the national capital region in more than three years.

"As a renowned award-winning global airline offering a wide range of seating options and an extensive network beyond Paris, this presents an incredible opportunity for both business and leisure travellers to reignite their love for travel," Mark Laroche, president and CEO of Ottawa International Airport, said Tuesday.

"Air France‘s presence in Ottawa opens a gateway to seamless and memorable journeys of fostering cultural exchange and economic growth between our cities and enabling passengers to embark on remarkable adventures with ease."

This is Air France’s fifth Canadian destination, after Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec City. With nearly 200 global connections at the Paris airport, there is hope the new service will help support the capital region’s economic, diplomatic and tourism activity.

"This route will connect the world to our globally desirable destination....to mix of experiences that range from culturally inspiring national museum collections and exhibit to outdoor adventure in Canada’s world renowned natural landscapes and more," Michael Crockatt, Ottawa Tourism president and CEO, said.

"The new route links not only French nationals through the hub of Paris but also a vast scope of travellers from across Europe, Asia and Africa who will fall in love with the all Ottawa‘s beauty safety and cleanliness. This is a great day for Ottawa as Air France will play a significant role in the rebuilding and growth of our region's international travel markets."

The service, between the Ottawa International airport and Charles de Gaulle airport, will operate five flights a week, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, aboard a 224 seat, Airbus A-330.