

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





An Air Canada flight landed safely at the Ottawa Airport early Thursday morning after striking a flock of birds.

The Vancouver to Ottawa flight was on its final descent into the airport just after 12 a.m. when the pilot reported the plane hit a flock of birds, damaging one of the engines.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada says “Flight AC342 from Vancouver to Ottawa made contact with birds on descent to Ottawa/Macdonald-Cartier International Airport. As per our operating procedures airport services were called and the aircraft landed safely.”

Passenger Rich Loen was sitting on the side of the engine impacted by the bird strike.

"There was big thump," said Loen.

"You really it in the plane."

Loen said the bird strike didn't impact the landing, but did have everyone on edge.

"You have this moment like, this isn't normal, but you don't know what's going on yet," said Loen.

"How is this going to be, what's going to happen here, and I always tighten my seatbelt."

There were 170 passengers on board the Airbus 321 aircraft.

Air Canada says the aircraft is now in maintenance.

- With files from Christina Succi