Former soldier Adam Picard has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of Fouad Nayel. The jury decision came down late Wednesday afternoon.

Nayel disappeared in June 2012 after he told his family he was heading to Petawawa for a few hours. His body was found in November 2012 near Calabogie.

The verdict ends a controversial six year legal battle that tested Canada's court system. Picard was set to go on trial in November 2016, but the first-degree murder charges were stayed when the judge ruled the case took too long to get to trial. Justice Julianne Parfett said Picard’s right to be tried within a reasonable time had been violated.

The Ontario Court of Appeal reinstated the first-degree murder charge in 2017 and Picard was re-arrested. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear Picard’s appeal in August 2018.

Nayel's parents both delivered victim impact statements after Wednesday's verdict.

"It's a good feeling. All we asked from day one is justice and finally we got justice so my son can rest in peace," said Nayel's mother, Nicole, outside the courtroom.

Picard also addressed the courtoom, apologizing to the Nayel family for their loss and maintianing his innocence.

Picard's lawyer says his client will appeal the ruling.