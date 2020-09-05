OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, with active cases back up to 200.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 169 new cases reported in Ontario on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard shows that there has been a total of 3,052 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. To date, 267 residents have died of COVID-19.

OPH reports eight people in hospital, with one in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

According to Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, for a total of 202 since the start of the pandemic.

The following health units are reporting zero new cases on Saturday:

Hastings Prince Edward (51 cases total);

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (112 cases total);

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (364 cases total); and

Renfrew County and District (33 cases total)

Nine new cases were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec for 886 cases total.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is back to 200, after falling for the last two days.

The active case count rose by 13 in Saturday's update after falling to 187 on Friday.

The number of resolved cases in Ottawa increased by 17 on Saturday to 2,585 or 84.7 per cent of all cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (121 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (225 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (529 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (407 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (382 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (406 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (293 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (204 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (281 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (204 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 19 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak was added on Saturday, while one was removed. OPH says the outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has ended. It had two staff cases in total.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor (NEW) Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Odessa) Childrens Village of Ottawa Carleton (Ritchie Street) Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Landmark Court Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.