

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 36-year-old man, who was in the Innes Road jail facing a second-degree murder charge, has died after being brutally beaten.

Ottawa Police confirm Marco Michaud died of his injuries in hospital Friday morning.

He had turned himself in to police earlier this year, after being wanted in connection with the January death of 53-year-old Gérald Leduc , himself a victim of a severe assault. Leduc spent six months in a coma before he died.

On April 11, Michaud was found brutally beaten at the Ottawa-Carleton Regional Detention Centre and taken to hospital.

Mohamed Barkhadle, 32; Pierre Senatus, 22; and Jimmy St-Hilaire, 19 were each charged with attempted murder.

Police say charges against the three men are being reviewed and could be upgraded.