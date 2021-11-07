OTTAWA -- Welcome back to standard time.

Clocks fell back one hour last night to mark the end of daylight saving time. That means that while the forecast includes plenty of sunshine, which rose on us an hour early, it's also going to get dark earlier than it did yesterday.

Sunrise was at 6:50 a.m. and sunset will be at 4:42 p.m.

On the bright side, the forecast for Sunday, as short as it may feel, is quite pleasant, with a high of 11 C and a partly sunny, partly cloudy mix. The average high for this time of the year is closer to 7 C.

Overnight expect some clouds to move in and the temperature to drop to a seasonal low of 0 C.

Monday's outlook is double the average high at 14 C, starting off cloudy but ending in a sunny afternoon.

Temperatures move a little closer to seasonal on Tuesday, with a high of 9 C. There's also a small chance of showers.

The outlook for Wednesday is sunny.

The long-term forecast includes sunshine and a high of 8 C on Remembrance Day.