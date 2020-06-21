OTTAWA -- The heat warning for Ottawa and surrounding regions remains in effect and a sweltering summer day is before us.

Environment Canada's forecast for the first full day of summer includes a mainly sunny sky with a high of 32°C and a humidex of 38. The UV index is 9, or very high.

Typically, the high this time of year is around 24°C.

Another muggy night is in the forecast with a low of 20°C, which is about seven degrees warmer than normal.

On Monday, expect a few clouds and a high of 32°C with a humidex of 36. Monday's forecast includes a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cloud cover is in the cards for Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30°C.

Seasonal temperatures should return by mid-week.

Cooling centres open

The City of Ottawa has opened five emergency cooling centres for anyone seeking some relief from the heat.

The cooling centres are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and are located at:

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre - 102 Greenview Avenue

Hunt Club Riverside Park Community Centre - 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Hintonburg Community Centre - 1064 Wellington Street West

Sandy Hill Community Centre - 250 Somerset Street East

St. Laurent Complex - 525 Cote Street

There are also many other options for anyone looking to cool off, including splash pads, beaches, and newly reopened malls.

Summer forecast hot and dry

Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips says the heat wave is a "dress rehearsal" for what he expects will be a hot, dry summer in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for warmer than normal temperatures, and below normal rainfall for summer in Ottawa.

"All the models seem to suggest that's the case, from the next month right through to Labour Day," Phillips said.

Ottawa normally has five days a year with temperatures above 32°C. We've already had four days with temperatures above 32°C in 2020. Sunday would be the fifth if the temperature exceeds the forecast high. It will also be the fifth day in a row of temperatures at or above 30°C.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home

Cool off in an air-conditioned space

Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers as often as needed

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun

With reporting from CTV Ottawa's Josh Pringle.