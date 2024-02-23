OTTAWA
    • 'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes

    The site of the former Dairy Queen on Merivale Road. (DQ/Instagram) The site of the former Dairy Queen on Merivale Road. (DQ/Instagram)
    Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.

    The location was the last in the city that offered outside walk-up services and had been a vestige of fast food architecture dating back to the 1950's.

    "The franchise owner of this location retired and the restaurant is permanently closed. Any future development plans reside with the land owner," a spokesperson for Dairy Queen said.

    The location had become a "rite of spring" for over 60 years, according to one social media user. The location even had its own Instagram page.

    Dairy Queen operates 17 locations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

