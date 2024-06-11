OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A return to seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday

    The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Normal seaonal temperatures are expected to return to Ottawa on Tuesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast for June 11 calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 20 C. Conditions are expected to clear this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

    It comes after lower than average temperatures on Monday, where the high was 14.6 C with a low of 9.5 C overnight.

    Warmer conditions are expected throughout the week. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 24 C with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday calls for a high of 26 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

    Friday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers, but the weekend calls for clear skies.

    The average seasonal temperature for June 11 is a high of 23.3 C and a low of 12.1 C, according to Environment Canada.

