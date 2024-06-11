A return to seasonal temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday

Normal seaonal temperatures are expected to return to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Environment Canada's forecast for June 11 calls for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 20 C. Conditions are expected to clear this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

It comes after lower than average temperatures on Monday, where the high was 14.6 C with a low of 9.5 C overnight.

Warmer conditions are expected throughout the week. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 24 C with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday calls for a high of 26 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers, but the weekend calls for clear skies.

The average seasonal temperature for June 11 is a high of 23.3 C and a low of 12.1 C, according to Environment Canada.