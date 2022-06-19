A Father's Day wrap-up for Italian Week Ottawa

It’s been a week-long party on Preston Street, but as they say, all good things must come to an end – at least until next year.

Italian Week wrapped up in Little Italy, with an event-filled day featuring nice cars, live performances, and fun for the kids. Preston Street was also bustling with families Sunday for Father's Day.

Hitting the big stage one last time was young Italian dance group Fonte D’Amore Tarantella, putting on a special performance.

"This is our third performance of the weekend, we're doing Italian Tarantella, we've been practicing for the last four months," said Carina Dellavalle, the group’s instructor.

"It's so nice with the turnout, the amount of support we've had, the people," added instructor Vanessa Marinelli.

They wrapped it all up with a special surprise for the Dad’s too, each girl gave their father a rose.

"I’m super proud of my daughter, especially on Father's Day, I've been coming here very year since I was a kid and super special to have her perform here this year," said Matthew Pica, who’s daughter performed.

From dancing to racing, there were opportunities for families to celebrate together.

"My wife Michelle and I have both raced here before, and it's so nice to see our kids get involved now," said Adam Freed, whose son Max took part in the kids' bike race.

For many, a visit to Italian Week is a yearly tradition, passed down from one generation to the next.

The festivities, all in celebration of Italian culture in the capital and back in person after two years of virtual celebrations.

"Everyone is so happy to be back, lots of smiles, lot's of energy, you can just feel it everyone is happy to be back," said Lydia Di Francesco, Chair of the Board of Directors for Italian Week Ottawa.