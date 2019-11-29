OTTAWA -- A Christmas glow will shine over Orléans as the annual Santa Parade of Lights hits the streets Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at Youville Drive and will follow a three kilometre route along St-Joseph Boulevard to Prestone Drive.

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Assocation organizes the parade and will collect toys and food along the route.

Firefighters will also collect cash to be used to purchase toys.

More than 140 thousand people are expected to attend the parade.

That makes it one of the biggest parades in the capital including the Help Sanata Parade which is held downtown.

The parade will also feature live entertainment at the pre-judging site and for the first time, a magical 75 foot Christmas tree and the highligts of the nigt, a visit by Santa Claus.