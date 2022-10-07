900 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic
Ottawa hit a grim COVID-19 milestone more than two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, bringing the city's death toll to 900 residents since March 2020.
The have been 319 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.
In its latest COVID-19 snap shot, Ottawa Public Health warns there are high levels of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend, as key indicators rise.
Latest figures show the COVID-19 testing per cent positivity rate has increased to 17.8 per cent this week, and there are 16 new outbreaks in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health "strongly recommends" wearing a mask in any indoor and/or crowded public spaces, and consider gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving.
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection dropped to 20 on Friday, from 35 on Tuesday. There are three people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 69 (up from 62 patients on Oct. 4)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients (as of Wednesday)
- Montfort Hospital: 21 patients (down from 27 patients on Tuesday)
- CHEO: Three patients (unchanged from Tuesday)
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 83,137 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 900 deaths.
Wastewater monitoring is showing a slight decline in overall viral levels in the last few days after an upward trend through the first half of September.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): 51.2
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 17.3 per cent (Up from 15.2 per cent on Tuesday)
- Known active cases: 819 (+82)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Oct. 3
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,317
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,222
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 600,581
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 223,104
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 24 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 20 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 in hospital, 1 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 13 in hospitals
- 11 in long-term care homes
- 21 in retirement homes
- 5 in shelters
- 3 in supported independent living homes
- 1 in group home
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
