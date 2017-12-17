

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An 80-year-old man is dead after he fell through ice on his ATV in the Tay Valley area, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Elmer Abercrombie was reported missing Saturday, OPP say, after he didn't come home from a fishing trip on Bennett Lake. His family had seen a large hole on the ice’s surface and was concerned he may have fallen in.

Police recovered Abercrombie's body Sunday. Investigators believe he'd been travelling along the ice on the ATV when he fell through.