OTTAWA
    • 70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges

    A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon. (OPP/ X) A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon. (OPP/ X)
    A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    The driver is facing stunt driving charges, a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

    If convicted, the driver will also be facing a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points, and a one year driving prohibition.

    Police note that speeding is "never a good idea," and comes with multiple consequences. Officers add that drivers should call 9-1-1 when they encounter a dangerous driver instead of using excessive high speeds.

