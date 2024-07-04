OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 67's Dave Cameron to lead Canada at 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa

    Canada's National Junior Team head coach Dave Cameron, right, talks with forward William Dufour during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh) Canada's National Junior Team head coach Dave Cameron, right, talks with forward William Dufour during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh)
    Canada’s World Junior Hockey team will have a familiar coach behind the bench when the championship comes to Ottawa in 2025.

    Team Canada will be led by Ottawa 67's head coach Dave Cameron, says Hockey Canada.

    Under Cameron's leadership, Canadians won gold in 2022, and silver in 2011, the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) in a news release on Thursday.

    "Cameron, 65, returns to the U20 program for the fifth time, his third tournament as the head man," reads the release.

    "Over the past three seasons with the 67’s, Cameron has coached the club to a total of 115 wins, being named the recipient of the 2022-23 Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award as the CHL’s top coach, after the team’s record-setting 51-win season."

    Cameron is also a former head coach for the Ottawa Senators, serving from December 2014 to April 2016.

    The 2025 World Juniors will kick off on Dec. 26 from The Arena at TD Place, and the Canadian Tire Centre.

