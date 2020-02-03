OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 41-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with the city's second homicide of 2020.

Police say the body of 45-year-old Jason Saunders was found Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, north of Ogilvie Road.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

Ottawa Police say Laura Dabene is charged with second-degree murder. She appeared in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or at mcm@ottawapolice.ca<mailto:mcm@ottawapolice.ca>.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.