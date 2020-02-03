41-year-old woman charged with second-degree murder in Cummings Avenue homicide
Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death after a the body of a man was found on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. (FILE)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 41-year-old woman with second-degree murder in connection with the city's second homicide of 2020.
Police say the body of 45-year-old Jason Saunders was found Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, north of Ogilvie Road.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.
Ottawa Police say Laura Dabene is charged with second-degree murder. She appeared in court Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or at mcm@ottawapolice.ca<mailto:mcm@ottawapolice.ca>.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.