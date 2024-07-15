4 injured in weekend head-on crash on Wolfe Island

OTTAWA
    Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers, along with fire and paramedics, were called to the scene on Road 96 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

    Two occupants of one vehicle, aged 72 and 78-years-old, were airlifted to hospital by Ornge Air ambulance, with one having life-threatening injuries.

    Two people in another vehicle, aged 71 and 72-years-old, were taken to hospital by ground ambulance. Their condition was not disclosed.

    Road 96 was partially closed until just after 5:30 p.m. and was fully reopened at 11:00 p.m. when the on-scene investigation was completed.

    An investigation is ongoing by the Leeds Country OPP with the assistance of a Collision Reconstructionist.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam video, is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E240916466.

