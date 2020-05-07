OTTAWA -- Thirty-six residents of Carlingview Manor long-term care home have died due to COVID-19.

In a letter to residents and family members, Carlingview Manor executive director Matt Carroll says “I’m very sad to say that three more residents have passed away, for a total of 36.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those who have passed away.”

Caroll says 137 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the home.

According to Carlingview Manor, 73 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Staff members who have displayed symptoms of any kind or tested positive are isolated at home,” Carroll writes.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Carlingview Manor on April 7. According to Ottawa Public Health’s last institutions report on April 29, 94 residents and 38 staff members at the home had tested positive for COVID-19. Ten residents had died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system, so full reports have been unavailable on COVID-19 in the community and at long-term care homes.

Thirty residents of Ottawa’s Madonna Care Community have died due to COVID-19. Another 45 residents have tested positive for the virus.