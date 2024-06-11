3 Ottawa restaurants on OpenTable’s list of top outdoor dining spots

While it's a cool June day in Ottawa, OpenTable is getting diners thinking about enjoying a meal on an outdoor patio this summer.

The online restaurant reservation platform has released the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, including three restaurants in Ottawa.

OpenTable says the list is compiled by analyzing more than 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics, including diner ratings and the percentage of restaurants for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

The three Ottawa restaurants are Arlo, Bar Lupulus and Social – Ottawa.

The list includes 57 restaurants in Ontario and three in Quebec.

Here is a look at the three Ottawa restaurants on the OpenTable list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining:

Arlo

Arlo is located on Somerset street West in downtown Ottawa.

"Arlo is a neighbourhood restaurant & wine with natural wine, comforting food & good tunes in a laid back and cozy environment," says the OpenTable website. "Chef Jamie Stunt's simple but refined dishes inspired by the people and places we love."

Bar Lupulus

Bar Lupulus is located on Wellington Street West in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood.

"Cozy Craft Beer and Natural Wine Bar with a Backyard Patio Oasis," says the listing on OpenTable.

"Serving locally sourced & seasonally inspired comfort focused plates by Chef James Bratsberg. Twenty-two rotating taps & over 500 funky bottles available for dine in and takeout through our online bottle shop!"

Social – Ottawa

Social is located on Sussex Drive on the edge of the ByWard Market.

"Known in the capital city for its ambient and modern vibe, fifteen-foot ceilings, its secluded and beautiful courtyard patio, and gorgeous stone walls inside + out—Social offers an unparalleled atmosphere for a sit-down dinner or some after-work cocktails," says the listing on OpenTable.

"Come enjoy the culinary experience given by our Head Chef Peter Schulz and his team.

We do not have any live entertainment at the moment, but we hope to bring this concept back in the future!"