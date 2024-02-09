3 novice drivers among 5 caught for stunt driving in Ottawa on Friday
Five drivers, including one G1 and two G2 licenced drivers, were hit with stunt charges on Friday for going up to 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa roads Friday.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Ottawa Police's Traffic Escort and Enforcement Unit said two drivers were caught going 138 km/h while two others were clocked at 134 and 140 km/h. The drivers were going eastbound in a construction zone on Highway 174 near Tenth Line Road, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.
Two of the motorists were G2 level drivers and all four were caught by one officer.
"Disregarding worker safety in construction zones comes at a price," the traffic unit said on X, formerly Twitter.
Police also stopped an unaccompanied G1 driver hitting speeds of 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h along Bank Street. The novice driver was driving his "buddy's" car.
"Not the best way to head into Superbowl weekend," the traffic unit said in another post.
Stunt driving has become a perennial problem for the Ottawa Police in the last month, who frequently post stunt driving charges on social media. Police do not name the drivers.
Police have posted to social media about 13 other stunt driving incidents since Feb. 1.
Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit on any road with a speed limit below 80 km/h, and at 50 km/h or more on other roads, including highways.
The charges come with an automatic 14 day vehicle impound and a 30 day licence suspension. Each driver must also appear in court to face the charge.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is just stupid': Tech experts voice concern over drivers using mixed reality headsets
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
More listeria-contaminated foods removed from shelves: Here are the recalls for the week
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, no tsunami expected
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Emergency crews respond to reported explosion, fire at Sydney seniors complex
Cape Breton Regional Police, EHS and fire services are on the scene of a reported explosion and fire at a seniors residence in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Toronto
-
Video shows police interaction with driver who was caught speeding 131km/h in a 50km/h zone
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
-
‘Just in pain’: Woman recounts being attacked by two dogs in Toronto
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
Montreal
-
Many Montreal schools are undecided on closing for the solar eclipse. Here's what parents should know
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Montreal for the first time since 1932. The rare event, while spectacular, comes with a few risks.
-
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in 2016.
-
Stay off the ice! Coast Guard warning Quebecers to stay off St. Lawrence River
Quebecers are being reminded this weekend to stay off the ice on the St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Coast Guard and Quebec Security Ministry sent out the alert due to the mild winter and 'prolonged above normal temperatures which have delayed the consolidation of the fast ice.'
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Feds kicking in $5M for cobalt refinery construction in northern Ont.
The federal government announced Friday it is providing $5 million for the development of a cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ont.
-
Minivan thief speeding on Hwy. 17 loses control, rolls across both lanes
A suspect from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after the driver of a stolen minivan crashed on Highway 17 Thursday evening.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 125 km/h through city’s west end
A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after police recently clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in west London.
-
Cathy Burghardt-Jesson to be named as Liberal candidate for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
According to sources that have spoken with CTV News London, Cathy Burghardt-Jesson will be announced as the Ontario Liberal candidate for the riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.
-
Volkswagen battery plant helping to fast-track much needed transmission line, says mayor
The mayor of St. Thomas said the future Volkswagen battery plant is helping to fast-track much needed power transmission to the region.
Winnipeg
-
'We want the truth to be uncovered': Family of Winnipeg man who died after police interaction calls for transparency
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
-
Infant dies from malnutrition, parent charged: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
'It's huge': Covered rink for Roblin Park Community Centre proposed in city's newest budget
There is excitement in Roblin Park and the surrounding area regarding the news that the community centre could soon have a covered outdoor rink.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Remains in Guelph park identified, police lay murder charge
Human remains found in a Guelph have now been positively identified as belonging to a missing 62-year-old man. Police also say another man has been charged with his murder.
-
Fashion History Museum says it’s at risk of closing without rent forgiveness
The Fashion History Museum in Cambridge, Ont. is asking the city, who owns its building, to forgive their debt, as the non-profit brings in tourism dollars.
-
Road closed east of Kitchener after crash
Police have shut down roads in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest after a crash in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Multiple shots fired at Okotoks home; suspects possibly headed to Calgary: RCMP
Police in Okotoks are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home, injuring one person.
-
'Making friends is hard': Calgirls Club building community to help lonely women
Julia Craig moved to Calgary in September 2023 from Toronto and didn't know anyone, so she started the Calgirls Club to help other women who struggle to find close friendships.
-
Calgary Chilean community fundraising to support victims of wildfires
Members of Calgary’s Chilean community are coming together to raise critical funds for the victims of a devastating wildfire that’s claimed the lives of more than 130 people in the country’s Valparaíso region and left hundreds more missing.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you’ve been asking about the new entertainment district
After years of imagining what a downtown arena and entertainment district could look like, a sprawling city report is beginning to reveal many desired aspects of Saskatoon's redesigned downtown core once it's completed.
-
'Bringing our children home': FSIN chiefs applaud Supreme Court decision on Indigenous child warfare
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is applauding a unanimous ruling by Canada’s highest court.
-
Edmonton
-
Dissuading young people from gang lifestyle a focus in Edmonton extortion case
Edmonton police urged members of the South Asian community Thursday evening to come forward if they've paid the serial extortionist who's been targeting home builders and monitor the vehicles they share with family members.
-
City offers wage increases to workers as it applies for ability to lock them out if they strike
The City of Edmonton has offered a 7.25-per-cent wage increase to thousands of its workers in negotiations with their union, according to a media release on Friday from the city.
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
Vancouver
-
Honorary Komagata Maru street signs unveiled near Vancouver Harbour
The City of Vancouver has unveiled new street signs honoring those impacted by the Komagata Maru tragedy, while acknowledging the city’s role in the event.
-
Vancouver, Surrey top list of most expensive mortgages compared to rent payments
A recent housing report showcases the price discrepancy between mortgage payments and rent in major British Columbia cities.
-
Suspect charged in Chilliwack shooting that put hospital on lockdown, RCMP say
The man suspected of a shooting in downtown Chilliwack that sent a local hospital into lockdown over the weekend has been arrested, local Mounties announced Friday.
Regina
-
Cockroaches and silverfish found in 2 City of Regina leisure centres
Two City of Regina leisure facilities recently had to deal with some unwelcome guests, as both cockroaches and silverfish were found.
-
Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina
According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.
-
Regina police investigating fire at church as arson
An early morning fire at a Regina church is being investigated as an arson case.