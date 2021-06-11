OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across the province.

Across Ontario, there are 574 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 109 cases in Toronto and 84 in Peel Region.

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 25 new cases on Thursday and 20 cases on Wednesday.

As 12:01 a.m., Ontario entered Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, allowing restaurant patios and non-essential businesses to reopen. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 738 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 9.

A total of 2,383 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.