Chicken Parmesan with Tomato Zucchini Sauce
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 2:12PM EDT
OTTAWA -- This recipe features chicken in a crispy coating, topped with a fresh homemade sauce and melted mozzarella. Sauce can be made ahead.
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Preparation Time: 35 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil
- 1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) diced Ontario Zucchini
- 1 large clove Ontario Garlic, minced
- 2 lbs (1 kg) Ontario Roma Tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) tomato paste
- 2 tsp (10 mL) brown sugar
- 1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Basil
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
Chicken:
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper
- 4 Ontario Eggs
- 1-1/4 cups (300 mL) breadcrumbs
- 1 cup (250 mL) freshly grated Parmesan Cheese
- 1 tsp (5 mL) each dried basil and oregano
- 3 large boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Breasts (about 750 g)
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil
- 175 g Ontario Mozzarella Cheese, thinly sliced
Instructions
In large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook, stirring for 6 minutes, until soft. Stir in zucchini and garlic; cook for 2 minutes, stirring. Stir in tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until vegetables are soft and sauce is slightly thickened. Stir in tomato paste, brown sugar, oregano, salt and pepper; cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in fresh basil.
Chicken: Meanwhile, in shallow dish, stir together flour, salt and pepper. In separate shallow dish, whisk eggs with 2 tbsp (25 mL) water. In third shallow dish, stir together breadcrumbs, 3/4 cup (175 mL) of the Parmesan cheese, basil and oregano.
Slice chicken breast horizontally into 2 pieces. Pound to 1/2-inch (1 cm) thickness. Dredge chicken with flour, dip in egg then breadcrumb mixture; press firmly to coat well. Place on a large plate.
In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Cook chicken in batches for about 4 minutes per side, or until coating is golden brown, adding oil between batches. Place in single layer on large rimmed baking sheet. Top each with about 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sauce, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and top with slices of mozzarella.
Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 minutes or until warmed through and cheese melts on top. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Serve over noodles.
Nutritional information
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 52 grams
FAT: 32 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 42 grams
CALORIES: 670
FIBRE: 4 grams
SODIUM: 998 mg