OTTAWA -- This recipe features chicken in a crispy coating, topped with a fresh homemade sauce and melted mozzarella. Sauce can be made ahead.

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Preparation Time: 35 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

3/4 cup (175 mL) diced Ontario Zucchini

1 large clove Ontario Garlic, minced

2 lbs (1 kg) Ontario Roma Tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 tbsp (45 mL) tomato paste

2 tsp (10 mL) brown sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Basil

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

Chicken:

3/4 cup (175 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper

4 Ontario Eggs

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) breadcrumbs

1 cup (250 mL) freshly grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp (5 mL) each dried basil and oregano

3 large boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Breasts (about 750 g)

1/4 cup (50 mL) olive oil

175 g Ontario Mozzarella Cheese, thinly sliced

Instructions

In large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook, stirring for 6 minutes, until soft. Stir in zucchini and garlic; cook for 2 minutes, stirring. Stir in tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until vegetables are soft and sauce is slightly thickened. Stir in tomato paste, brown sugar, oregano, salt and pepper; cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in fresh basil.

Chicken: Meanwhile, in shallow dish, stir together flour, salt and pepper. In separate shallow dish, whisk eggs with 2 tbsp (25 mL) water. In third shallow dish, stir together breadcrumbs, 3/4 cup (175 mL) of the Parmesan cheese, basil and oregano.

Slice chicken breast horizontally into 2 pieces. Pound to 1/2-inch (1 cm) thickness. Dredge chicken with flour, dip in egg then breadcrumb mixture; press firmly to coat well. Place on a large plate.

In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Cook chicken in batches for about 4 minutes per side, or until coating is golden brown, adding oil between batches. Place in single layer on large rimmed baking sheet. Top each with about 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sauce, sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and top with slices of mozzarella.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 minutes or until warmed through and cheese melts on top. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Serve over noodles.

Nutritional information

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 52 grams

FAT: 32 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 42 grams

CALORIES: 670

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 998 mg