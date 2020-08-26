OTTAWA -- Apples and carrots keep these tasty muffins moist. Peeling the apples is not necessary, peels soften as they cook.

Baking Time: 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Makes (muffins): 12

Ingredients

Topping:

2 tsp (10 mL) granulated sugar

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

Batter:



1-3/4 cups (425 mL) all-purpose flour

2-1/2 tsp (12 mL) ground cinnamon

2 tsp (10 mL) baking powder

3/4 tsp (4 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground ginger and ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp (1 mL) baking soda

2 Ontario Eggs

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario 2% Milk

1/3 cup (75 mL) vegetable oil

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vanilla

2 cups (500 mL) finely shredded Ontario Carrots

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) diced unpeeled Ontario Apples (such as McIntosh, Cortland or Golden Delicious)

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped pecans

Instructions

Topping: In small bowl, stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon; set aside.

Batter: In large bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, ginger, nutmeg and baking soda. In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, milk, oil and vanilla. Stir in carrots, apples and pecans. Stir liquid ingredients into dry ingredients just until combined.

Spoon batter into paper-lined muffin cups; sprinkle with topping. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for 23 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centre comes out clean. Cool pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins to wire rack to cool.

Nutritional information

1 Muffin

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 11 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 34 grams

CALORIES: 245

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 240 mg