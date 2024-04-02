2 Ottawa police officers seriously injured during stolen vehicle chase

Ottawa police say two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.

A statement by police on Tuesday says officers observed a vehicle that was reported stolen at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday evening near Woodfield Drive and Merivale Road in Ottawa's west end.

As officers arrived in the area, police say the suspect vehicle accelerated to avoid police, but ended up striking a police cruiser head-on. Both officers in the police car suffered serious injuries and have since been released from hospital. One officer was discharged on Tuesday, police say in an email.

Police did not provide further details on their injuries.

Three youth, who cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with several criminal offences.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been charged with seven charges, including assault of a peace officer, operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

One youth passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

The second youth passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified of the incident and determined it did not fall under the SIU's mandate.

Woodfield Drive from Downsview Crescent to Merivale Road was closed for approximetely 10 hours, until roads were reopened at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Both passengers are set to appear in court at a later date. The driver is to appear in court today.