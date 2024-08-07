2 killed, 4 critically injured in Bancroft, Ont. crash involving motorcycles

Two people were killed and four others are said to have life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash in Bancroft, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the collision shortly after 3:30 p.m. to Highway 28, near Otter Lake Road.

The crash involved three vehicles and two motorcycles, provincial police said in a news release.

Two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two were airlifted to hospital and another two were transported by ground ambulance. All are said to have life-threatening injuries, OPP says.

It's the second multi-fatal crash on the same eight kilometre section of Highway 28 in four days.Two drivers were killed following a three-motorcycle collision in Faraday, near Bancroft, on Saturday.

It adds to an already deadly week for motorcycle drivers in eastern Ontario this week, with three fatal collisions, resulting in six other deaths, since July 31.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The crash site is located 220 kilometres west of Ottawa.

The victims were not identified.