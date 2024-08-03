Two motorcyclists dead following crash on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP

Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Police received a call shortly before midnight reporting a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416 south, at the Highway 417 split, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa said in a news release Saturday.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene, while another man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officers add that the motorcycles were seen speeding on the highway prior to the collision.

Both Highways were closed for several hours following the collision. They have since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.