19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
Ottawa police say there are "no issues to report" as hundreds of people gathered in the Parliamentary Precinct to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the 'Freedom Convoy' in downtown Ottawa.
A large, visible police presence kept an eye on the rally and dance party on Parliament Hill and on Wellington Street Saturday afternoon. Access to Parliament Hill has been restricted, and parking restrictions are in effect in the downtown area as police and city of Ottawa officials look to prevent a repeat of last year's event that occupied streets for more than three weeks.
Parliamentary Protective Service officers arrested two people for trespassing on Parliament Hill Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa Police said Sunday morning that OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers had issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices, while 19 vehicles had been towed from the downtown area.
"Residents and visitors will continue to see an increased police and bylaw presence in the downtown core today," police said on Twitter.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe tells CTV News Ottawa police had reported no issues through the afternoon.
"As long as the protests are peaceful and as long as they are not disturbing the public in any significant way, that they are not making noise that traumatizes or triggers residents of Centretown, they're not blocking roads or bringing vehicles in illegally, then they are welcome to demonstrate and express their opinions," Sutcliffe said Saturday afternoon.
"It's not a large number of people and it's not causing a lot of disruption at the moment. I think a lot of things are normal, business as usual."
Ottawa Bylaw said on Twitter its officers were met with "aggression" while conducting enforcement duties in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.
"Interfering with investigations and aggression towards any law enforcement will not be tolerated," Ottawa Bylaw said.
On Saturday afternoon, a large group of people waving Canadian flags, U.S. flags and chanting 'Freedom' gathered on Parliament Hill. Drivers reported seeing a few people holding Canadian flags on Hwy. 416 overpasses heading into Ottawa.
"For me, this weekend was more about a reunion," protester Chris Dacey said while standing on Parliament Hill. "If you have a problem with government, you're supposed to come here to talk to government today and tomorrow."
"This is our voice, we've been suppressed, we've been censored, we've been shutdown basically," Howard said while standing on Parliament Hill.
Two events were scheduled for Parliament Hill on Saturday, including a "1-year anniversary trucker arrival celebration" at 12 p.m., followed by a dance party.
Just before 12 p.m., dozens of people had gathered on Wellington Street, waiving Canadian flags while police looked on. One protest organizer encouraged the group to move to Parliament Hill, saying they had a permit to hold the rally on Parliament Hill.
Throughout the afternoon, a crowd gathered around the Centennial Flame, waving flags and chanting "Freedom". Someone wrote 'Freedom' in the snow on the lawn of the hill.
"Let's get rid of (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau," one person said.
The events were held one year to the day trucks began arriving in the Parliamentary Precinct to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration occupied downtown streets for more than three weeks, before police moved in to remove the trucks and end the protest.
Police and Bylaw Services promised there would be "increased enforcement" in the downtown core all weekend, and officers will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations.
Officers from Ottawa police, the Parliamentary Protective Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the RCMP could be seen on foot and vehicle patrol across the Parliamentary Precinct Saturday afternoon.
"Multiple police resources have taken up their positions throughout Ottawa," police said on Twitter Saturday morning. "Illegal activity and/or attempt to occupy streets with vehicles will be met with a swift response. Residents and visitors will see an increased presence of police in the downtown core."
Some Centretown residents admit the return of protesters in downtown Ottawa caused anxiety in the community.
"When the convoy first came, they parked right in front of our homes and they were kind of harassing the student population," Chantal Nlouie said.
"It’s a little bit anxiety inducing that they’re back but it’s also not as extreme as it was back then."
The Parliamentary Protective Service said it expected as many as 500 people to gather on Parliament Hill this weekend for events marking the one-year anniversary of the convoy, while Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster said demonstrators have a permit for a "dance party" on the hill.
Chief Eric Stubbs has said police have "resources, logistics, traffic, towing and staffing plans in place to address any type of scenario."
Bylaw Services will also have additional officers in the core to enforce all parking regulations and to issue tickets to anyone violating other city of Ottawa Bylaws, including:
- Unnecessary vehicle or other noise, including speakers
- Construction or installation of structures on city property
- Public urination and defecation
- Open-air fires
- Littering
- Lighting and discharging fireworks
The city says police may temporarily close streets to manage large volumes of traffic if necessary.
"Drivers should anticipate delays in the downtown core," the city said.
Another rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy is set for Parliament Hill at 12 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a dance party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Prime Minister Trudeau discusses the protests on Parliament Hill
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he understands the anger and concerns protesters have.
"I understand that there are lots of Canadians who are hurting, and they will continue to lash out and be frustrated. They have, of course, every right to express themselves and protest," Trudeau said.
"At the same time, I think leaders have a choice. What is responsible leadership? I think responsible leadership is acknowledging the concerns and anger that people are feeling and look to solve it, look to provide solutions, look to reassure people, not to amplify that anger."
Parking restrictions in the downtown core
The city of Ottawa has implemented special parking restrictions in the area of the Parliamentary Precinct this weekend to prevent cars from stopping and parking.
The Special Event No-Stopping Zone stretches from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue and Bronson Avenue to Elgin Street.
Bylaw Services says enforcement will continue all weekend, and vehicles will be ticketed and towed for violating the No-Stopping Zone.
Restricted access to Parliament Hill
Access to Parliament Hill is being restricted all weekend in preparation for any protests or rallies to mark the anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy', and tours of the House of Commons and the Senate are cancelled all weekend.
The PPS says public access to Parliament Hill will be restricted to the Queen's Gates and Metcalfe Gate, while the Bank Gate, O'Connor Gate, Elgin Gate, and Canal Gate will not be accessible to the public.
"All public tours are cancelled," the PPS said, referencing all tours of the House of Commons and the Senate are cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.
On Jan. 28, 2022, thousands of vehicles and people rolled into downtown Ottawa as part of the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. The protest occupied several streets in the Parliamentary Precinct for more than three weeks, and forced the closure of several businesses, including the Rideau Centre. The Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act to end the protest.
