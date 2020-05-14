OTTAWA -- Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while three-quarters of people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 11, there has been 1,725 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced on Thursday. Ottawa Public Health says 185 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the end of March.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-year-old child.

More than 76 per cent of the COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,304 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

Hospitalizations

There are currently 55 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began, 214 people have been tested in hospital for COVID-19.

New data from Ottawa Public Health show the median age of the cases treated in hospital is 70 years-old, with the youngest case involving a 24-year-old resident.