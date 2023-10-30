OTTAWA
    • $160,000 of fentanyl, meth, knife and cash found in Brockville, Ont. traffic stop

    Brockville, Ont. police busted three individuals with over $160,000 worth of drugs, cash and a knife. (OPP) Brockville, Ont. police busted three individuals with over $160,000 worth of drugs, cash and a knife. (OPP)

    Three individuals have been arrested after being found with over $160,000 worth of drugs, cash and a knife in a car during a traffic stop.

    Brockville police say they conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 29 at about 2 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue, just south of Highway 401.

    Two of the unidentified occupants, a 54-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, are from Ottawa. One other occupant was a 35-year-old man from Brockville.

    The items seized included, meth, fentanyl, hash, morphine pills, Adderall pills, Hydromorphone pills, Xanax, Benzo tabs, cocaine, steroids and $7,300 in cash.

    All three individuals were charged with eight counts of possession of a substance in Schedule I, two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking a substance in Schedule IV, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of illicit cannabis.

    They were all held for a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

