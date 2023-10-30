$160,000 of fentanyl, meth, knife and cash found in Brockville, Ont. traffic stop

Three individuals have been arrested after being found with over $160,000 worth of drugs, cash and a knife in a car during a traffic stop.

Brockville police say they conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 29 at about 2 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue, just south of Highway 401.

Two of the unidentified occupants, a 54-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, are from Ottawa. One other occupant was a 35-year-old man from Brockville.

The items seized included, meth, fentanyl, hash, morphine pills, Adderall pills, Hydromorphone pills, Xanax, Benzo tabs, cocaine, steroids and $7,300 in cash.

All three individuals were charged with eight counts of possession of a substance in Schedule I, two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking a substance in Schedule IV, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of illicit cannabis.

They were all held for a bail hearing.