15-year-old found dead, teen facing second-degree murder charge in Perth, Ont.: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Reese Stanzel of Perth.

Police were called to the area of North Street North and Sherbrooke Street East just before 3 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased person.

In an update Saturday, the OPP said a 16-year-old was arrested at a home in the area.

"The identity of this individual is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Anyone who shares the name publicly could be subject to criminal charges," the OPP said in the update.

The 16-year-old remains in custody and a virtual bail hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

Police say a large police presence continues to be in the area, as the investigation continues.

Officers said Friday there was no threat to public safety. However, they reminded people "to be aware of their personal safety at all times."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

More to come