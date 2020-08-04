OTTAWA -- Ottawa's problem-riddled east-west LRT line may soon have the full complement of trains it was supposed to have nearly a year ago.

In a memo, the City of Ottawa's General Manager of Transportation Services John Manconi said the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) is now able to provide 15 light rail trains, with two spares, during peak service on the Confederation Line, the amount of trains originally intended to be running since the start of service in September 2019.

"RTG has been working to increase the vehicle count to 15 trains in service, plus two spares, during the morning peak period. RTG has confirmed that 15 trains, plus two spares, are available to support service starting today, Tuesday, August 4, 2020," Manconi said.

The $2.1 billion LRT has never run at the original "15 trains, plus two spares" capacity originally expected before launch and, it appears, it still won't be running at that capacity just yet.

Manconi said the increased inspection protocol that was put in place after wheel cracks were found on three train cars will keep the active number of trains reduced to 13 during peak periods for the time being.

"While 15 trains are available to the City, the enhanced daily wheel inspection regime only allows for 13 trains, plus two spares, to be deployed into service during peak periods, with trains arriving approximately every 4 minutes," Manconi said.

"With the reduced passenger loads, 13 trains can accommodate customer volumes and allows for opportunities for physical distancing. RTG is making progress with the investigation and resolution of the wheel issue and as they make further progress, additional vehicles may be added to the morning peak service if required."

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the wheel crack issue.