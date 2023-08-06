14 things to do in Ottawa for free in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
Beaches and swimming spots
You can cool off at beaches, wading pools, splash pads and at the NCC's new swimming hole in the Ottawa River this summer.
Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ottawa's wading pools will be open for the summer, with no cost to swim. Splash pads are also free to use across the city of Ottawa.
The newest swimming spot in Ottawa this summer is at the NCC River House along the Ottawa River.
The former Ottawa River Boathouse has a free public swimming area, with lifeguards on duty daily in August from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Canada on the March
The Ceremonial Guard presents, 'Canada on the March.'
Regimental bands from the Ceremonial Guard will march from Cartier Square Drill Hall on Laurier Avenue to Parliament Hill daily this summer.
While there is no Changing of the Guard or Fortissimo this summer, Canada on the March will restore the Ceremonial Guard's presence in downtown Ottawa this summer, according to Ottawa Tourism.
The Ceremonial Guard will arrive on Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. daily until Aug. 25.
Movies in the Park
The city of Ottawa invites you to movies in the park at Lansdowne, every Thursday night in August.
The free family-friendly movies start at sundown.
- Thursday, August 10: A Knight’s Tale
- Thursday, August 17: Coda: Life with Music
- Thursday, August 24: The Mummy
- Thursday, August 31: Jurassic World
Lansdowne Summer Arts Showcase
Enjoy free musical performances by local artists at Lansdowne every Thursday in August.
The performances take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. In the event of rain, the performances will be held inside the Horticulture Building when possible.
- Thursday, August 10: Ottawa StoryTellers
- Thursday, August 17: Music.Art.Ppl presented by OMIC City Sounds
- Thursday, August 24: Mimi O’Bonsawin
- Thursday, August 31: Moonfruits
Salsa at City Hall
The city of Ottawa is hosting a night of free dancing, community and fun every Wednesday at the Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall.
Salsa at City Hall includes introductory back-to-back workshops on salsa and other Latin-style dance.
Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. every Wednesday in August, there will be social dancing to Ottawa's best Latin DJs.
City of Ottawa activities
The city of Ottawa is inviting children and youth to 'Play Free' this month, with several free drop-in activities.
Every Saturday, there will be free drop-in swimming sessions for children and youth. View a list of recreation and community centres with pools on ottawa.ca.
There is also free daily admission for children and youth at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum and Billings Estate National Historic Site all month. View more information about museums and historic sites on the city's website.
Until Aug. 31, the city and Tony Graham Automotive Group are offering a free weight and cardio summer membership for youth at select facility. Visit the city's website for details.
Northern Lights – Sound and Light Show
You can check out Northern Lights on Parliament Hill, the sound and light show that looks at some of Canada's achievements and milestones.
The show runs Thursdays to Mondays in August, starting at 9:30 p.m.
"If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries," Canadian Heritage says on its website.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre is hosting several free events in August. For more information, visit the NAC's website.
Events include:
- Aug. 8 – Toddler Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Aug.8-9 – Joaquin Diaz
- Aug. 14 – Soul Rhythms at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 15 - Toddler Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Aug. 15-16 – Al Qahwa
- Aug. 17 – Flamenco en Rouge
- Aug. 22 - Toddler Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
- Aug. 22-23 – Aviva Chernick and La Serena Quartet
Take a look inside Canada's National Arts Centre in Ottawa.
Capital Pop-Up Cinema
Capital Pop-Up Cinema hosts free classic movies under the stars every Friday night across Ottawa.
- Aug. 11 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Churchill Seniors Recreation Centre
- Aug. 18 – Enter the Dragon on Sparks Street
- Aug. 25 – The Fifth Element on Sparks Street
For more information, visit https://www.capitalpopupcinema.com/schedule.
Museums
Museums in the national capital region offer free admission during the following periods over the summer:
- Canadian Museum of Nature Admission is free to all permanent galleries on Thursday evenings after 5 p.m.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Admission is free daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Canadian War Museum Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required.
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A timed ticket is required.
- National Gallery of Canada Admission is free to all visitors every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ottawa Art Gallery – Admission is always free to the Ottawa Art Gallery. Donations are welcome.
- The Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street is free.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block this summer.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Pages makes preparations in The House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Rideau Hall
Take a tour of the historic mansion and expansive landscaped grounds at the official residence and workplace of the governor general.
Rideau Hall offers guided tours of the residence, while you can also explore the grounds. Guided tours are available daily.
For more information, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/visit-us/rideau-hall/what-see-and-do.
Capital Pride
The 2023 Capital Pride Festival runs Aug. 19 to 27 in Ottawa.
Capital Pride features several free events, including:
- Aug. 20 - Family Picnic
- Aug. 22 – Screening of Changing the Game at the Ottawa Art Gallery
- Aug. 27 – Capital Pride Parade and Street Festival
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/2023-festival/.
A Company of Fools
A Company of Fools brings Shakespeare back to life in parks across Ottawa this summer.
See the Fools take on Hamlet in parks across Ottawa and eastern Ontario until Aug. 26.
All performances are pay what you can with no advance ticket purchase required.
For a list of parks, visit fools.ca.
