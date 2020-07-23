OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a sixth straight day of double-digit increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Ottawa Public Health reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with zero new deaths.

The 14 new cases comes after Ottawa saw 44 new cases on Tuesday, followed by 33 new cases on Wednesday. It's been a week with a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa: 20 new cases were reported on Monday, 16 new cases on Sunday and 19 new cases last Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,334 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Nine people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including three in the intensive care unit.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reports 193 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The daily report shows 1,878 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. That's 80.5 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Age breakdown of new COVID-19 cases

The 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday range in age from 10 to 59 years old.

Here is a breakdown of the ages of the new cases:

0-9 years: 0 new cases

10-19 years: 3 new cases

20-29 years: 2 new cases

30-39 years: 2 new cases

40-49 years: 5 new cases

50-59 years: 2 new cases

60-69 years: 0 new cases

70-79 years: 0 new cases

80-89 years: 0 new case

90+: 0 new cases

COVID-19 breakdown

A total of 168 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa over the past eight days.

Here is a look at the breakdown: