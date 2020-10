OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, a slight decline from the 119 reported on Thanksgiving Monday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported the new cases Tuesday morning.

Today, Ontario is reporting 746 cases of #COVID19 with 807 cases on Monday. Combined over the same two days, there are 1,292 more resolved cases with over 67,700 tests completed. Locally, there are 311 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel and 116 in Ottawa today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 13, 2020

In the seven days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 inclusive, Ottawa has seen an average of 115.5 new cases of COVID-19 per day. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 inclusive, Ottawa saw an average of 92.5 cases per day.

The province did not report figures on Thanksgiving Monday. In Tuesday's update, both Monday and Tuesday's figures were included.

Ontario completed 31,233 tests in the past 24 hours. Some testing facilities were closed over the Thanksgiving long weekend, which may have contributed to a lower number of tests; however, Ontario's testing backlog has been cut nearly in half since their last update on Sunday. The provincial government says there are 24,420 tests still under investigation, down from 45,837 on Sunday.

