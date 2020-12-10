Advertisement
$100,000 Lotto Max encore prize remains unclaimed in rural Eastern Ontario
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:31PM EST
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Residents in rural eastern Ontario are being told to check purses, drawers, nightstands and vehicles for any unchecked Lotto Max tickets.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the $100,000 Encore Prize for the Dec. 24 Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed.
OLG says the winning ticket was sold in "rural eastern Ontario."
The winning numbers were 1 – 9 – 3 – 2 – 8 – 5 – 0.
Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.