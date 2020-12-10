OTTAWA -- Residents in rural eastern Ontario are being told to check purses, drawers, nightstands and vehicles for any unchecked Lotto Max tickets.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the $100,000 Encore Prize for the Dec. 24 Lotto Max jackpot remains unclaimed.

OLG says the winning ticket was sold in "rural eastern Ontario."

The winning numbers were 1 – 9 – 3 – 2 – 8 – 5 – 0.

Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.