OTTAWA -- Two downtown Ottawa hotels have closed their doors for good.

CTV News Ottawa confirms both the Albert at Bay Suite Hotel at 435 Albert St. and the Best Western Plus at 377 O'Connor Street have been sold and are closing permanently.

Ownership group member Jake Levinson tells CTV News Ottawa the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in forcing the sale and closure, but it was not the only reason. Levinson says talk about closing the hotels started before the pandemic began.

Levinson would not say who purchase the two hotels.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more details as they become available.