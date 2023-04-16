10 things to do in Ottawa for free this spring
From walking in the tulips to visiting a museum, there are many things to do in Ottawa this spring without hurting your wallet.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 10 things you can do for free in Ottawa this spring.
Gatineau Park
Get outside this spring in Gatineau Park.
Enjoy cycling and hiking trails throughout the 361-square kilometre park in Gatineau. Start at the visitor centre in Chelsea, Que. where you can rent outdoor equipment and more.
Access to the hiking and cycling trails are free, but some parking lots are paid parking.
For more information on cycling and hiking trails, visit ncc-ccn.gc.ca.
Hiking and cycling in Ottawa
Go for a hike across the Greenbelt.
More than 150 kilometres of hiking trails are available, including the Mer Bleue Bog and Pine Grove.
You can also enjoy walking and cycling along the Rideau Canal, Ottawa River and Rideau River pathways.
For more information, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/ottawa-insider/hiking-highlights-ottawa-area.
Walk in the Tulips
Check out the glorious sight of colourful tulips this spring across Ottawa.
The National Capital Commission has created over 30 tulip gardens across the capital region. You can see the tulips at Commissioners Park, along the Rideau Canal and in Major's Hill Park.
The Canadian Tulip Festival runs May 12 to 22 at Commissioners Park. Admission is free, but there are some activities that cost money.
For more information on the Canadian Tulip Festival, visit https://tulipfestival.ca/festival-information/.
Doors Open Ottawa
Take a look behind the doors of some of Ottawa's most beautiful buildings in June during Doors Open Ottawa.
On June 3 and 4, explore Ottawa's culture, history and architecture for free. Buildings will have the option to participate virtually, in-person, or a hybrid of the two.
For more information on Doors Open Ottawa and a list of buildings, visit the city of Ottawa's website.
"Play Free" with the city of Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has launched a new program called "Play Free", with free drop-in activities for children and youth in 2023.
For more information on the free activities, click the links:
- Sports – April 15 to June 25 (Sports will vary by location, but include basketball, soccer, volleyball, badminton, pickleball, roller skating and Kindergym.
- Swimming – Saturdays: June 3 to December 30. Enjoy free drop-in swimming sessions. Does not include wave swim.
- Cumberland Heritage Village Museum – June 24 to September 3
- Billings Estate National Historic Site – June 24 to September 3, including free drop-in activities for children.
Tour Canada's Parliament
Enjoy a free tour of the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block this spring.
Senate Guided Tours last 30 minutes, while tours of the House of Commons take approximately 40 minutes.
For tickets, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Visit a museum
Several museums in Ottawa offer free admission during the following periods:
- Canadian Museum of Nature – Free admission to the permanent galleries on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Tickets are required)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum – Free admission daily from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum – Free admission daily from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed on Mondays until April 30)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum – Free admission daily from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)
- Canadian War Museum – Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but a timed ticket is required.
- Canadian Museum of History Admission is free on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but a timed ticket is required.
- National Gallery of Canada – Free admission every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You must book your ticket in advance.
- Ottawa Art Gallery – admission to the Ottawa Art Gallery is always free
- The Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street is free
Jane's Walk Ottawa
Jane's Walk Ottawa is a series of free neighbourhood walking tours given by locals.
The theme for this year's event is Building Bridges.
Jane's Walk is May 6 and 7. For more information, visit https://www.janeswalkottawa.ca/.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre offers several free activities. For more information, visit the NAC's website.
- Toddler Tuesdays – visit the NAC website for weekly details
- SoulRhythms – Tuesdays at 7 p.m. until June 27
- Arohafest Bollywood Dance Workshop – April 29 at 2:30 p.m.
- Arohafest – pop up performance – May 1 to 4
- Powwow Life Drawing – May 1, June 1, July 1
Franco-Ontarien Festival
The Festival Franco-Ontarien is a major event for Francophones and Francophiles from across Ontario and Canada.
The festival runs from June 16 to 18 at Major's Hill Park.
Sunday, June 18 will feature free activities and shows for families.
For more information, visit https://ffo.ca/
-
