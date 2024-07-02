OTTAWA
    • 1 man dead after fire inside Sandy Hill apartment

    A man was found dead following a fire inside a Sandy Hill apartment building on Monday afternoon.

    Ottawa police say in an email that officers responded along with firefighters and paramedics to the fire on the 400 block of Wiggins Private at approximately 5:50 p.m.

    Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News the man was pronounced dead on scene. There were no other reported injuries.

    Police say the fire is not considered suspicious. 

    The City of Ottawa says in an email that the fire was reported inside of a bedroom.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

