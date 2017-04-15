Two men dead after vehicle rollover on Baseline Rd.
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 6:26PM EDT
Ottawa Police say the two men critically injured in Saturday's rollover on Baseline Rd. have died.
Ottawa Paramedics were called to the scene on Baseline near Fisher Ave. around 2:30p.m. yesterday.
Witnesses say the driver of a vehicle was travelling eastbound when it is believed he lost control, crossing the centre median and rolling the vehicle several times before landing in the Experimental Farm.
The men were treated for multi system trauma at the scene and transported to hospital in critical, unstable condition, according to paramedics, where they later died.
Ottawa Police say the investigation is ongoing.
