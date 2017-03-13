

CTV Ottawa





Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Bank Street earlier this month.

Police say a man entered a bank near Bank and Queen streets just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

He made a demand for cash and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. Police say the man was spotted walking northbound on Bank Street before the robbery.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, wearing sunglasses, a black tuque, a beige sweater, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.