CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a 26-year-old man who has been missing since May 14.

Michael Brownlee was last seen on McLeod Street.

He's described as a 5-foot-6 white man with brown eyes and brown hairs. Police say Brownlee is developmentally delayed.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222.