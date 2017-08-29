

Ottawa Police need help finding suspects in connection with a pharmacy robbery in the Guildwood Estates area.

It happened Thursday, August 17th at 9:30 in the morning in the 1700 block of Kilborn Ave.

Police say two suspects stole pills and cash, then escaped on mountain bikes.

No one was hurt and no weapon was seen.

Descriptions:

- White male, 18-25, approx. 5'6"(168 cm), medium build, dark blue or black hoodie with black zip-up jacket on top, black scarf over nose and mouth, black pants, black shoes, carrying a red reusable grocery style bag with a white maple leaf and the words "One Five Oh", black gloves.

- White male, 18-25, approx. 6' (183 cm) tall, slim build, dark grey hoodie with black pattern, red logo on left chest, and white writing on rim of hood, with one word reportedly being "power", black backpack, black scarf covering mouth and nose, black pants, black gloves.

- One bicycle was black with grey writing. The other was black and red.