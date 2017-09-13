

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say 14-year-old Abigal Dormer has been missing since September 1st. She was last seen on Friday, September 8th in the downtown area.

She also goes by the name Abby and is described as Caucasian female, 5' 4'', 229 lbs with black hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.

If you see Abigal you are asked to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2355. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.