After a leaky roof and mold forced it to close back in 2014, the newly renovated Canada Science and Technology Museum is set to reopen on Friday.

The $80 million renovation meant a huge overhaul to the building and exhibitions.

There’s good news for fans of the Crazy Kitchen and locomotives: they’ll be back, with a twist.

Visitors exploring the Sound by Design exhibit can spin an oversized record or check out the quiet cube—a room designed to eliminate echoes.

Exhibits are also dedicated to wearable tech, hidden worlds and “from Earth to Us.”