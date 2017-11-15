

After a three year, $80 million renovation, the Canada Science and Technology Museum reopens its doors today.

A leaky roof and mold forced the closure of the museum on St. Laurent Boulevard in 2014. Since then, the museum has been demolished and rebuilt.

The new museum includes the Crazy Kitchen, one of the original exhibits when the museum first opened in 1967. The popular steam locomotives are also front and centre in the new museum.

Visitors exploring the Sound by Design exhibit can spin an oversized record or check out the quiet cube — a room designed to eliminate echoes.

Exhibits are also dedicated to wearable tech, hidden worlds and “from Earth to Us.” There's also interactive experiences like the ZOOOM, Children's Innovation Zone and the Exploratek maker studio.

Visitors are being encouraged to use alternate modes of transportation to get to the museum this weekend.